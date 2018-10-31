Stay Organized With This Wood Hall Tree Bench

This Better Homes & Gardens Parker Hall Tree Bench is the perfect addition to your entryway, laundry room, or living room. It features a wood body with a bench, open storage, and paneled back. It has vintage-look metal hooks and trim molding decorating the top. This hall tree measures about 40”W x 18”D x 65”H, so you’ll have plenty of space to store your essentials.

Better Homes & Gardens Parker Hall Tree Bench on sale for $88.34

What’s more, this versatile hall tree bench is on sale at Hayneedle. While it retails for $133.99, you can get it for just $88.34 right now. Plus shipping is free! So hang your hat, sit back, and take off your shoes. This totally affordable hall tree bench is here to help you stay organized.

