The New TV Show About The Black Dahlia Looks Incredible. Watch The Preview Here

TNT’s new show “I am the Night” with Chris Pine looks absolutely incredible.

The plot of the show, according to IMDB, is:

Inspired by true events, I Am the Night tells the incredible story of Fauna Hodel (India Eisley), a teenage girl given away at birth, growing up outside of Reno, Nevada. Fauna had always lived with her contradictions and her mysterious origins, until she makes a discovery that leads her to question everything. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets of her past, she meets a ruined reporter (Chris Pine), haunted by the case that undid him. Together they follow a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Los Angeles gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel, a man involved in some of Hollywood’s darkest debauchery, and possibly, its most infamous unsolved crime.

As I’ve noted before, I’ve been very excited for this show ever since I saw the first preview. I was immediately hooked. (RELATED: New Series About The Black Dahlia Killing Looks Incredible. Check Out The Trailer [VIDEO])

The latest trailer only has me more hyped. It looks like it’s going to be a rollercoaster of a show. Check out the newest trailer below.

This show is going to be outstanding. I have absolutely no doubts at all. Chris Pine is one of the best actors in all of Hollywood, and this role looks like it was literally written for him.

Plus, the Black Dahlia killing is arguably the greatest unsolved murder in the history of our country. Can anybody think of another one on the same scale as the killing of Elizabeth Short? I didn’t think so.

You can all catch “I am the Night” when its released on TNT in January.

