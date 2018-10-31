Here’s What Tom Brady Has To Say About His Upcoming Game Against Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady will meet Aaron Rodgers for only the third time in his career this Sunday, but the quarterback didn’t hold back in talking about his opponent on Tuesday.

“I think it’s inspiring,” Brady told Boston-based network WEEI. “Even for me, I watch his game and it makes me want to get out there and practice and improve because I think he’s so phenomenal with how he manages himself in the pocket. His ability to throw the football is unlike anyone in, probably, the history of the league. So it’s just pretty awesome to watch.”

There’s been swift debate about which of the two men reign supreme in the league. Brady has more Super Bowl rings — five, to be exact -—whereas Rodgers only has one. (RELATED: Celebrate Tom Brady’s Birthday With His Best Instagram Photos [SLIDESHOW])

But several prominent sports pundits believe Rodgers is the superior athlete.

NBC Sports’ Dan Patrick has suggested Rodgers could be the GOAT “when the dust settles,” and former NFL quarterback Chris Simms claims Rodgers is the “greatest quarterback I have ever seen.”

Still, when you think of the GOAT in the NFL, the man who typically comes to mind is Tom Brady. The man is one of the most coachable, most accomplished, winning-est quarterback in NFL history.

Sunday night at Foxboro may shed a little more light onto the debate. And then we’ll have another “Who’s the GOAT” debate on our hands.

