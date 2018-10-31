Tucker Calls Out Guest For Saying He Supports Border Security Despite Wanting Illegal Immigrants To Stay

Fox News host Tucker Carlson called out Enrique Acevedo, a Univision news anchor, on his show Wednesday night for saying he supports border security despite wanting illegal immigrants to be allowed to stay in the country.

The two of them were going back and forth debating how the U.S. should handle the caravan that’s heading towards the southern border.

WATCH:

“American voters just voted for that in the last election and then all the moralizing chin tuggers are telling them you are a racist for wanting that. At least you have conceded American citizens have a right to determine what kind of border barrier they have, just as every country does,” Carlson said. (RELATED: Tucker Asked Jorge Ramos How Many Caravan Migrants He Planned To Take In – Things Got Awkward Fast)

“Every country has that right,” Acevedo responded. “And I think we have been doing that for the past half a century. We’ve been trying to militarize the border. We have 21,000 [drones], a 700-mile wall. High tech surveillance equipment. All sorts of things at the border and it’s not working, Tucker. We should be focusing on the root causes of immigration.”

“Hold on, you are not against illegal immigration let’s be clear. 22 million illegals in our country right now. I think they should all be deported tomorrow and come back if they want to come back because it makes a mockery of our laws,” Carlson fired back. “You disagree with that. So that’s okay. I’m not mad at you. But, don’t tell me how you support border security because by definition you don’t. You don’t care about it at all, right?”

“It’s not that I don’t support border security. It’s that I think it’s not going to solve the issue, that’s not going to solve the issue in its essence,” Acevedo concluded.

