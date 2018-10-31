Woman Engaged To Ghost Claims She Wants His Babies But Is Nervous That May Scare Him Off

A British woman who claims to have had sex with over 20 ghosts has finally found love.

Amethyst Realm, 30, announced this week that after much deliberation over the look and size of a ring, she is now engaged to a spirit named Ray.

Back in December, Realm told the British talk show “This Morning” that she had stopped having sex with real, living men since she preferred ghosts instead. And now she’s found the one.

“Then, one day, while I was walking through the bush, enjoying nature, I suddenly felt this incredible energy. A new lover had arrived,” she told The Sun. “From experience, I knew spirits tend to stay in one place, but something amazing happened.”

Realm then added she met him again on a plane ride, where he began seducing her.

“I was happy and excited — so excited that we had to do something about it. So we headed to the plane loo and, well, I am now a member of the Mile High Club,” she said.

But it was Ray’s proposal that really made things special.

“There was no going down on one knee — he doesn’t have knees. But for the first time, I heard him speak,” she said, claiming she heard the words “Will you marry me?” echo in a nearby cave while on her nature walk. “I could actually hear his voice and it was beautiful. Deep, sexy and real.”

And while everything sounds blissful and seamless, Realm is dealing with a minor hangup.

She wants kids, but she’s not sure Ray does.

“I don’t want to scare him off by talking about babies,” she said.

It seems that ghosting is more popular among young people than ever before.

