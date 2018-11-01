Brazil’s President-Elect Vows To Move Israeli Embassy To Jerusalem

Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro announced Thursday that his country plans to relocate its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, following in the footsteps of the United States.

Like U.S. President Donald Trump, the decision to move the country’s embassy to Jerusalem was also a campaign promise of Bolsonaro’s.

“As previously stated during our campaign, we intend to transfer the Brazilian Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem,” the president-elect announced on Twitter. “Israel is a sovereign state and we shall duly respect that.”

The Trump administration moved the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem in May in an act that received international criticism. (RELATED: Will Trump, Bolsonaro Be The Sparks That Burn Down The Paris Climate Accord?)

Bolsonaro, a former army captain who has received the nickname “Trump of the Tropics” for his similar conservative populist rhetoric and policies, won Brazil’s presidential election Sunday with roughly 55 percent of the vote.

He is a member of the Social Liberal Party (PSL), and despite its name, he’s conservative.

Trump congratulated the president-elect in a Monday tweet, saying he and his counterpart plan to work together in the future.

“Had a very good conversation with the newly elected President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, who won his race by a substantial margin. We agreed that Brazil and the United States will work closely together on Trade, Military and everything else!” Trump tweeted.

Bolsonaro did not give an exact date for the proposed embassy relocation.

