Brownells’ #Operation100K Raises Money For Veteran Charities

GRINNELL, Iowa (November 1, 2018)– Brownells is challenging its customers and supporters to collectively donate $100,000 during the month of November to support three non-profit veteran charities. Brownells will match that donation up to $100,000 as a part of its #Operation100k event.

#Operation100k kicks off November 1 and runs through November 30, 2018. Visitors to Brownells’ website will notice advertising for #Operation100k and will have the option at checkout to make a donation care of the event.

Customers may also donate directly to the event by visiting the #Operation100k page on Brownells website, which also features an up-to-the-minute, visual depiction of how much money has been raised. Customers placing orders by phone may also make a donation.

“November is a special month in that we celebrate both Thanksgiving and Veterans Day,” said Brownells CEO Pete Brownell. “Both holidays give thanks for the bounty of unique freedoms we enjoy as Americans. #Operation100K is our way of saying ‘Thank you’ to these amazing men and women.”

At the end of November, Brownells will tally up the total amount of customer donations and match that number up to $100,000. The money will then be divided into thirds and distributed equally among the three following non-profit veteran charities:

Special Operations Wounded Warriors provides outdoor experiences, retreats and assistance with therapies for Purple Heart recipients of the United States Special Operations Forces.

Folds of Honor provides scholarships and educational assistance to the families of veterans killed or disabled in action.

Mission 22 is dedicated to raising awareness and enlisting support to eliminate veteran suicides.