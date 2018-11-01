Jeff Zucker Says CNN Needs Trump To Have An Audience

Joe Simonson | Media Reporter

CNN President Jeff Zucker made an embarrassing admission during an interview with Vanity Fair published Thursday, saying that his network depends on covering President Donald Trump in order to maintain the attention of its audience.

When Zucker broached the question of why CNN spends such an inordinate time covering the president versus other subjects, Zucker said that he is practically dependent on him in order to keep their ratings. (RELATED: CNN Claims They Never ‘Directly’ Blamed Trump For Pipe Bombs)

CNN President Jeff Zucker attends a keynote event at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez - UP1EE2Q1A1CH8

CNN President Jeff Zucker attends a keynote event at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez.

“We’ve seen that, anytime you break away from the Trump story and cover other events in this era, the audience goes away. So we know that, right now, Donald Trump dominates,” Zucker said.

Ironically, Zucker has repeatedly struggled to compete with Fox News and MSNBC, despite his now admitted strategy of obsessing over Trump’s every move. While CNN’s viewers have grown since the 2016 election, the network still regularly falls behind other news channels.

Earlier in October, CNN even drew fewer viewers than Nickelodeon — and the latest ratings released showed that it had even fallen behind Hallmark Channel made-for-TV movies.

Follow Joe on Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.
Tags : cnn donald trump jeff zucker
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller