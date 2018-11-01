OPINION: Democrats Are Blaming Trump For A Toxic Environment They Created

The Democrats actively promoted a political environment of lawlessness and violence, and now they want to blame the president for their actions.

Just when we thought that the political grandstanding and finger-pointing from the Democrats had reached an all-time low, they find a way to sink even lower.

In the midst of the investigation into the mailing of numerous pipe bombs to high-profile Democrat targets and cable TV network CNN, President Trump responded with heartfelt concern, issuing a firm condemnation from the White House that made clear he will not tolerate politically-motivated violence of any kind.

“In these times we have to unify, we have to come together,” the president declared, calling the attack “abhorrent to everything we hold dear and sacred as Americans” and vowing that “We will get to the bottom of it.”

Even as he spoke, though, Democrats and their allies in the liberal media were ratcheting up the fear-mongering, insisting that Trump is ultimately responsible for the attempted mail bombings.

“The president, and especially the White House press secretary, should understand their words matter,” scolded CNN President Jeff Zucker. “Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”

Former Hillary Clinton spokesman Philippe Reines — whose old boss recently told Democrats that they have no obligation to be civil towards Republicans — went even further off the deep end. In a tweet telling Trump that “this is on you,” an evidently unhinged Reines hissed that “With every fiber of your rotten being you’ve incited & condoned hate,” complaining that “Never in 643 days have you discouraged people from unleashing the violence inside them.”

That couldn’t be further from the truth.

It is in fact the Democrats who are the real architects of an environment of political violence, encouraging their supporters to abandon civility and aggressively harass Republican officials. When liberal activists predictably responded to their calls for violence by assaulting Republicans, Democrat leaders didn’t make a peep of disapproval.

Their silence has been similarly deafening when it comes to Antifa, the domestic terrorist movement that has made premeditated political violence its calling card.

But the Democrats’ hypocrisy runs even deeper. When a Bernie Sanders supporter shot House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) at a Republican baseball practice last year — screaming “this is for healthcare” as he fired round after round at Republican members of Congress — House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) angrily denounced the idea that the shooter’s obvious political motives were relevant.

“Outrageous,” she seethed, saying it is “beneath the dignity” of members of Congress to blame Democrats for the actions of a “sick individual” simply because he carried out his attack on their behalf.

When Hillary Clinton said that civility can only resume if Democrats gain control of Congress this November, she was really giving voters an ultimatum — vote Democrat or the harassment, intimidation, and violence will continue.

Even President Obama’s top law enforcer, former Attorney General Eric Holder, added to the chorus calling for lawlessness, telling a crowd of supporters that when Republicans “go low, we kick em.”

Perhaps that’s the mentality behind the Democrats’ demands that President Trump accept total responsibility for a despicable act by a clearly deranged man that he immediately denounced. Or perhaps they’re just so accustomed to hypocrisy at this point that they don’t even notice it.

Voting for Democrats in the midterm elections would only reward them for their radical tactics. If we really want to take a stand against political incitement, we need to vote for GOP candidates on Election Day.

Charlie Kirk is the founder and executive director of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit advocacy group for young conservatives.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.