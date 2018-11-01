EXCLUSIVE: Senate Candidate John James Talks To TheDC About The American Dream

Michigan Republican Sen. candidate John James sat down with TheDC to talk about the American dream, how he has achieved it and how he hopes to preserve it as a member of the U.S. Senate, especially for minorities.

After attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the now-37-year-old James served multiple tours of duty in Iraq and earned master’s degrees from Penn State and the University of Michigan.

James told TheDC in an exclusive interview:

The best way to heal racial division in our country is to send better people to represent us. Send people who understand what it’s like to live in the real world. Send people who have experience bringing people together to accomplish tough missions from the battlefield to the boardroom, in the toughest of situations the world can throw at you.

“The American dream is increasingly out of touch for folks around the nation and around Michigan,” James said. “We need to make sure that we are addressing the root causes of economic inequality through making sure that we address opportunity inequality.” (RELATED: Michigan Sen. Candidate John James Stands By Trump: ‘Our President’s Policies Don’t Have A Race’)

“I believe that the American dream is the ability for people in this country to not only determine their own destiny, but that destiny being better than the one that their parents lived.”

James already has a fan in President Donald Trump. “John James is a star,” the president said of him.