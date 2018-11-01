Tucker Criticizes Don Lemon For Standing By Comments About White Men

When CNN’s Don Lemon doubled down on claims that white men are the biggest threat to America, Tucker Carlson made it clear that he had had enough on his show Thursday night.

On Monday, Lemon said to Chris Cuomo, “So we have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right.”

After facing criticism for the remark, he doubled down on Wednesday night. Lemon used statistics from a recent report from the Government Accountability Office to back up his previous remarks.

WATCH:

Carlson started off the segment by airing both clips. He even went as far to say that even he’s said things that are “indefensible,” adding that “when you say something awful that you can’t defend, don’t try to defend it. Apologize, explain what you meant and move on.”

“If you didn’t like what I said, that’s your problem. You notice the lack of contrition when Don Lemon said we have to start doing something about Americans of a certain skin color, it turns out it wasn’t a mistake, he meant that. He didn’t apologize because nobody in his world asked him to. They are all saying pretty much the same thing,” he said.

Carlson continued, “This is a common view in the Democratic Party, it’s one of the things they are running on. Now lots of Americans won’t like that message obviously, Democrats are not concerned about that. They no longer care what those Americans think. They’ve given up on trying to represent them.”

