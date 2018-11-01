MSNBC’s Katy Tur Confuses North Dakota And Montana

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur confused Montana and North Dakota on her show Thursday afternoon while trying to make a point about the 2018 midterm races.

Tur and MSNBC reporter Steve Kornacki were breaking down midterm polling in Senate races when Tur tried to explain how Republicans could pick up a seat in Montana. However, she seemed to think Democratic North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp was running in that state rather than Democratic Sen. Jon Tester.

“And, by the way, you’re looking at Montana in the ‘unassigned’ and Montana, the polling, doesn’t show Heidi Heitkamp in a particularly — I’m sorry, Tester,” Tur said. “Uh, not Montana. I’m talking about North Dak — nope, never mind.” (RELATED: Katy Tur Inaccurately Claims Sen. Claire McCaskill Voted For Gorsuch)

Kornacki stared at Tur in a confused fashion for a moment before trying to jump in and save her, stating, “Tester — that’s the other possibility, that Republicans could add.”

Tur tried to explain her error and Kornacki gave her a sympathetic smile.

“Ignore me. Ignore me. I was getting Montana and North Dakota confused because — I don’t know, I just was,” Tur said.

