Watch Paige VanZant Fight While In A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Costume

UFC star Paige VanZant took some training reps while in a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles costume.

The flyweight fighter shared a video on Instagram sparring in the outfit, and it's pretty great.

She captioned the video, "Apparently no one else dresses up here. But I by far was the coolest one in the gym." Give it a watch below.

It's stuff like this that reminds us VanZant is one of the chillest people in all of sports. She clearly doesn't take herself too seriously.

Her arm is healing up nicely, and she should be ready to go against Rachael Ostovich in January. Let the punches fly! PVZ is coming back stronger than ever.

I seriously can’t wait to prove all the critics wrong about her fighting future. I guaranteed she’d return before, I was correct and nobody wanted to admit it. Well, we’re in the same situation now. Never bet against the king.

