REVIEW: The Latest ‘SEAL Team’ Episode Was Heartbreaking [SPOILERS]

The latest episode of CBS’ hit show “SEAL Team” was a real tear-jerker.

WARNING: THERE WILL BE SOME SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU ARE NOT CAUGHT UP.

As I talked about previously, the fifth episode of the second season looked incredibly sad from the preview. I knew immediately I was in for an emotional rollercoaster. (RELATED: One Of The Best Military Shows Ever Made Returns Tonight. Here’s What You Need To Know)

The episode didn’t disappoint at all, and I’m sure plenty of people felt their heartstrings getting pulled at. In a wild scene, one of the team members, Adam, was killed while tackling a terrorist with a suicide vest on. His death allowed the rest of the team to survive, complete the mission and rescue the Americans in India.

The scenes that followed were incredibly emotional. Jason was overwhelmed with guilt stateside after sitting the mission out, the team that survived struggled to cope with the death and the entire episode was overwhelming.

View this post on Instagram In honor of Adam. #SEALTeam A post shared by Seal Team (@sealteamcbs) on Nov 1, 2018 at 11:16am PDT

As I’ve said many different times, “SEAL Team” does an outstanding job of showing people the raw emotional side of the military. It’s not all about big explosions. It’s also about the impact of the job has.

I have had several friends get deployed to different areas of the world. Last night, I found myself thinking what I would feel if one didn’t come back. I know it’s deep to think about, but the horrors of war don’t stop when you unload your service weapon and put it down.

At this point, you really all should be watching this show if you have any interest in the military at all. I’m not sure I’ve seen many things in the entertainment industry that do it much better.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter