Alec Baldwin Arrested For This Shocking Reason

Actor and comedian Alec Baldwin was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly assaulting someone in New York City.

According to NBC 4 New York, Baldwin, 60, punched somebody in the face over a parking spot dispute in the West Village area of Manhattan. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin’s Show Is Tanking Miserably. Here Are The Latest Ratings)

New York 1’s Myles Miller claims the exact area was at East 10th Street.

“JUST IN: Alec Baldwin was arrested by @NYPD6Pct after he punched a man over a parking dispute on East 10th Street, per police sources,” he tweeted just after 2:00 p.m. ET.

A spokesman for NYPD told CNBC that Baldwin was taken into custody. Additional information is not immediately available at this time.

Baldwin has a record of having a hot temper. In October of 1995, the actor was arrested for allegedly assaulting a photographer for taking footage of his wife, Kim Basinger, and their new child.

