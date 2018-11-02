New Footage Shows Alec Baldwin Leaving NYPD Precinct Hours After Arrest [WATCH]

Jena Greene | Reporter

New video footage posted to Twitter shows Alec Baldwin looking harried after leaving a New York Police Department precinct Friday afternoon.

The footage, obtained by ABC 7’s Josh Einiger, shows a tired-looking Baldwin exiting the police station and getting into a black SUV. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Arrested For This Shocking Reason)

WATCH:

Here he is from another angle:

ABC 7’s Kristin Thorne captured footage of Baldwin’s car being inundated by paparazzi as he pulled swiftly away:

Baldwin is facing assault and harassment charges for allegedly assaulting a 49-year-old man in the West Village, sometime after 2 p.m. Friday. The man was rushed to the hospital for an injured left jaw but is reportedly in stable condition.

Baldwin is due in court at a later date, the NYPD tells CNN.

