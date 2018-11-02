New Footage Shows Alec Baldwin Leaving NYPD Precinct Hours After Arrest [WATCH]

Your first name

New video footage posted to Twitter shows Alec Baldwin looking harried after leaving a New York Police Department precinct Friday afternoon.

The footage, obtained by ABC 7’s Josh Einiger, shows a tired-looking Baldwin exiting the police station and getting into a black SUV. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin Arrested For This Shocking Reason)

WATCH:

@AlecBaldwin leaving @NYPD6Pct, charged with Assault and Harassment, after allegedly punching a guy over a parking space. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/OU5ZMnC4WV — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) November 2, 2018

Here he is from another angle:

BALDWIN ARRESTED: #AlecBaldwin has been charged with misdemeanor assault and harassment after allegedly punching a man over a parking dispute outside his Manhattan apartment. https://t.co/gyaTHdeiaY pic.twitter.com/xFYFdcDIzk — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 2, 2018

ABC 7’s Kristin Thorne captured footage of Baldwin’s car being inundated by paparazzi as he pulled swiftly away:

BREAKING: Alec Baldwin returns home after being arrested on assault charges. He allegedly punched someone outside his apartment earlier today pic.twitter.com/IE4xMTUPl5 — Kristin Thorne (@KristinThorne) November 2, 2018

Baldwin is facing assault and harassment charges for allegedly assaulting a 49-year-old man in the West Village, sometime after 2 p.m. Friday. The man was rushed to the hospital for an injured left jaw but is reportedly in stable condition.

Baldwin is due in court at a later date, the NYPD tells CNN.

