Barack Obama Responds Multiple Times To Hecklers During Florida Campaign Rally

Barack Obama seemed visibly annoyed by hecklers several times during a Friday rally in Miami for Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum.

In one instance, the former president stopped and told hecklers to “go support the other candidates” and “don’t come holler in here.”

WATCH:

“So these are all the reasons I’ve come down to Miami,” said Obama. “But the real reason I came down to Miami because this Tuesday might be the most important election of our lifetimes. Politicians will always say that, but this time it’s actually true. The stakes really are that high. The consequences of any of us staying home really are more dangerous. Because America is at a crossroads …”

Interrupted by hecklers at this point, Obama addressed them by asking why they were at “my rally.”

“Hold on a second,” he said. “Hold on a second. Listen. Here’s the deal. Here’s the deal. If you support the other candidates, then you should go support the other candidates. Don’t be here. I never — one of the things I never understood was why if you’re supporting the other guy, you come to my rally? Go to their rally. Go talk about what you’re for. Don’t come holler in here. Where was I?”

At another point, Obama said the hecklers were acting from an “old playbook … one that the powerful and the privileged turn to whenever control starts slipping away.” (RELATED: Trump Rails Against Obama’s Rally, The Media During West Virginia Rally)

During a third instance, Obama said he looks “forward” to a “few hecklers to get [him] back in the mood” of campaigning.

“Don’t curse in front of kids, come on,” former Pres. Barack Obama tells a heckler in Miami, Florida. “This is what I look forward to, is having a few hecklers to get me back in the mood,” he jokes. https://t.co/oE0zczjPDR pic.twitter.com/gNCLWSRCkd — ABC News (@ABC) November 2, 2018

