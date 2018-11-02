Star Dodgers Pitcher Signs Sickeningly Massive Contract — Here’s How Much He’s Getting Paid

Your first name

Star MLB pitcher Clayton Kershaw just signed a massive contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to both Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Kershaw just signed a three year $93 million contract extension with bonuses and no opt-outs.

SB Nation points out that Kershaw has been wheeling and dealing with the Dodgers for several days to reach an official agreement.

But the Dodgers believe they made the right decision to pay him so much money.

“He’s made as much of an impact that you can on an organization in terms of the success we’ve had, and not just on the field,” Andrew Friedman, Dodgers president of baseball operations said Thursday.

Kershaw, 31, started 26 times during the 2018 season with the Dodgers and managed a monstrous 2.73 ERA this season. Not too shabby for a left-hander.

