Star Rapper Makes Miraculous Aquatic Rescue. Read The Insane Details

Prominent rapper and music producer DJ Khaled made an insane water rescue on Thursday.

According to TMZ, the “No Brainer” and “I’m The One” artist was out on the Miami waters with fellow music producer, Ayo Juan, when the sea got pretty rough. (RELATED: The Marlins Are Not Handling Jose Fernandez’s Death Well)

View this post on Instagram Happy Monday everyone bless up THE KHALEDS A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Oct 29, 2018 at 8:16am PDT

It appears as though Juan fell off his jet ski and was unable to get back on. So DJ Khaled, never far from a cell phone, documented the entire thing on his Instagram in a four-part series.

You can watch the entire thing unfold below:

View this post on Instagram What a day …. swipe to watch the 4 parts A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Nov 1, 2018 at 5:44pm PDT

Jet ski accidents are no stranger to celebrities living near Miami. Rapper Sean Kingston was involved in a near-fatal jet ski accident back in 2011 and spent several days in the hospital in critical condition.

Luckily, nobody involved in DJ Khaled’s jet ski incident was severely injured.

