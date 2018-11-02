Andrew Gillum Fires Staffer Caught Calling White People ‘Crackers’

Florida Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum has cut ties with the campaign staffer that was caught on tape calling white people a derogatory slur after the video was released on Wednesday.

A video released on Wednesday night by Project Veritas showed a campaign staffer, who has been identified as Omar Smith, referring to white people in the state of Florida as “crackers.”

The Gillum campaign responded to the video by “severing ties” with Smith, according to The Epoch Times.

“It’s a cracker state,” Smith stated in the video. “Get it? Ask anybody outside of here. You go Port St. Lucie, Orlando … man them crackers ain’t gonna let us do that sh*t dawg. Boy, you crazy?”

Smith also said in the video that he and Gillum attended college together. (RELATED: Records Show FBI Undercover FBI Agents Gave Andrew Gillum Broadway Tickets, Refuting Campaign’s Claims)

Then the undercover reporter asked how Gillum plans to pay for many of his campaign promises, Smith said he couldn’t. “That’s not for them to know … That’s not for [the voters] to know. Remember our saying, modern-day fairy tales start with ‘once I am elected.’”

Gillum is in a tight race against Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis. According to an Ipsos Public Affairs poll released on Tuesday, the Tallahassee mayor is up by six points.

Project Veritas has also recently released videos on midterm election candidates Phil Bredesen and Sen. Claire McCaskill. The Daily Caller was unable to independently verify the video.

Watch the video below:

