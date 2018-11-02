Watch Millennials Roast Trump For Racist Comment — Then Get Told Hillary Clinton Actually Said It

Your first name

The DC’s Stephanie Hamill visited a college campus in Washington, D.C.,to find out how students felt about Hillary Clinton’s recent “they all look alike” comment.

During a recent conference, Clinton joked about how “they all look alike” after the interviewer mixed up Sen. Cory Booker and former Attorney General Eric Holder, who are both prominent black Democrats.

Could you imagine the outrage if a comment like this was made by President Trump or any other Republican politician?

Hamill pulled the old bait and switch on the students to see what they really think about a politician saying, “They all look alike,” when referring to black politicians.

After the students roasted President Trump because they thought he said it, they couldn’t give Clinton a pass. A racist joke is a racist joke.

So my question is: Where’s the outrage fromDemocratt politicians and the liberal media?

