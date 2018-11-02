I’m Charged Up By This One-Day-Only Deal On Anker Charging Products

The Daily Dealer has often talked up Anker, one of the most respected brands in consumer electronics. The company founded by Google alums certainly makes good products, and their charging technology is more than respectable. That’s why we’re so excited that many of their charging products are on sale today, including a couple of #1 bestsellers. Check them out here or below. The biggest discount is a full 52 percent off:

Roav Anker, SmartCharge F0 FM Transmitter/Bluetooth Receiver/Car Charger Bluetooth 4.2, 2 USB Ports, PowerIQ AUX Output on sale for $13.99

Anker PowerPort Speed 4 Wall Charger with One Quick Charge 3.0 for Galaxy S7/S6/edge/plus, Note 4/5, LG G4/G5, HTC One M8/M9/A9, Nexus 6, with PowerIQ for iPhone Xs/XS Max/XR/X/8/Plus, iPad, and More on sale for $17.99

Anker [2-Pack] Powerline+ Lightning Cable (6ft) Durable and Fast Charging Cable [Aramid Fiber & Double Braided Nylon] for iPhone X / 8/8 Plus / 7/7 Plus / 6/6 Plus / 5s / iPad and More (Red) on sale for $19.79

Anker PowerCore+ 26800, Premium Portable Charger, High Capacity 26800mAh External Battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (in- and Output), Includes PowerPort+ 1 Wall Charger on sale for $59.99

Anker Dual USB Wall Charger, PowerPort II 24W, Ultra-Compact Travel Charger with PowerIQ Technology and Foldable Plug, for iPhone Xs/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/Plus, iPad Pro/Air 2/Mini 4, Samsung S5 and More on sale for $11.89

Anker 10W Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Pad, PowerPort Wireless 10 Compatible iPhone Xs Max/XR/XS/8/8 Plus, iPhone X, 10W Fast-Charging Samsung Galaxy S9/S9+/S8/S8+/S7/S7 Edge More on sale for $15.29

Anker [3-Pack Powerline Micro USB (3ft) – Charging Cable for Samsung, Nexus, LG, Android Smartphones and More (Black) on sale for $7.69

Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 Ultra Slim Power Bank, Upgraded PowerIQ 2.0 (up to 18W Output), Fast Charge for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More (Black) on sale for $25.99

[3 Pack] Anker Powerline USB-C to USB 3.0 Cable (3ft) with 56k Ohm Pull-up Resistor for Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8, S8+, S9, MacBook, Sony XZ, LG V20 G5 G6, HTC 10, Xiaomi 5 and More (Black) on sale for $10.98

Anker PowerWave 7.5 Fast Wireless Charging Stand with Internal Cooling Fan, Qi-Certified, 7.5W Compatible iPhone XR/Xs Max/XS/X/8/8 Plus, 10W Charges Galaxy S9/S9+/S8+ (with Quick Charge Adapter) on sale for $36.99

Anker 24W Dual USB Car Charger PowerDrive 2 + 3ft Micro USB to USB Cable Combo for Galaxy S7/S6/Edge/Plus, Note 5/4, LG, Nexus, HTC and More, Black on sale for $9.74

