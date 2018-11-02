TERRIBLE LOOK: Justin Bieber Spotted Crying At HARRY POTTER Themed-Bar [PHOTOS]

Your first name

Justin Bieber was seen crying in public — again.

The 24-year-old pop star was seen crying with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, at a Harry Potter themed bar called the Leaky Cauldron in Orlando, Florida. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Reveals Whether He’s Getting A Prenup. Is He Making The Dumbest Decision Of His Life?)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 15, 2018 at 4:57pm PDT

The pop sensation was spotted sobbing into his hands while Baldwin comforted him. Grainy photos obtained by The Daily Mail paint the picture:

Justin Bieber Broke Down Crying At The Harry Potter World Bar https://t.co/Ug4SmsCBno pic.twitter.com/JpL3mZ7MWZ — Nte (@BarstoolNate) November 2, 2018

Let’s see that in a video:

Exclusive: Source Says Hailey Baldwin Comforts A Crying Justin Bieber Over His Ex: ‘Why Is It Always Selena?’ https://t.co/gLY2XQ1FVU pic.twitter.com/UMC2CfrRiZ — Life & Style (@Life_and_Style) November 1, 2018

Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Biebs and Baldwin crying in public.

See:

Every Time Justin Bieber Has Broken Down Crying in Public Since Proposing to Hailey Baldwin https://t.co/dEGzwTFuvg pic.twitter.com/Oj9OyxPFMc — Seventeen (@seventeen) November 2, 2018

Justin Bieber Spotted Crying In Public Again https://t.co/PuMjPnkJim pic.twitter.com/Y34hf3u1Xq — 9janews24 (@9janews241) November 2, 2018

Justin Bieber was spotted crying in New York yesterday with Hailey Baldwin. We hope he feels better now! pic.twitter.com/NkgwV3LKdg — MNF (@musicfactnews) August 8, 2018

July 11: Justin Bieber spotted crying after a phone call. Don’t worry he could have been crying of happiness. He was outside of Hailey Baldwin’s Brooklyn apartment. (We do not own this image. Courtesy of Splash news) pic.twitter.com/K9aJue6b05 — Bieber Tracker (@celebritracker) July 12, 2018

But this recent Harry Potter incident takes the cake. I guess it’s kind of acceptable for a, maybe, five-year-old kid to be crying at Disney World. It’s still not a great look but it’s to be expected. But this? A 24-year-old millionaire? Crying? At Harry Potter World? In this economy?

What at terrible look. Bieber should just be glad that he’s married now so his wife is legally obligated to stay with him.

