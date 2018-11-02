TERRIBLE LOOK: Justin Bieber Spotted Crying At HARRY POTTER Themed-Bar [PHOTOS]

Jena Greene | Reporter

Justin Bieber was seen crying in public — again.

The 24-year-old pop star was seen crying with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, at a Harry Potter themed bar called the Leaky Cauldron in Orlando, Florida. (RELATED: Justin Bieber Reveals Whether He’s Getting A Prenup. Is He Making The Dumbest Decision Of His Life?)

 

The pop sensation was spotted sobbing into his hands while Baldwin comforted him. Grainy photos obtained by The Daily Mail paint the picture:

Let’s see that in a video:

Now, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Biebs and Baldwin crying in public.

See:

But this recent Harry Potter incident takes the cake. I guess it’s kind of acceptable for a, maybe, five-year-old kid to be crying at Disney World. It’s still not a great look but it’s to be expected. But this? A 24-year-old millionaire? Crying? At Harry Potter World? In this economy?

What at terrible look. Bieber should just be glad that he’s married now so his wife is legally obligated to stay with him.

Tags : hailey baldwin justin bieber relationships
