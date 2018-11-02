Kim Kardashian Apologizes After Referring To Guests As R-Word: It ‘Is Inappropriate And Insensitive’

Kim Kardashian issued an apology Wednesday night after she referred to some guests who couldn’t guess her costume as the “R-word” at Kendall Jenner’s Halloween party.

"I want to apologize for what I said in a recent video post that is inappropriate and insensitive to the special needs community," the 38-year-old reality TV star shared with TMZ Thursday.

“I try to learn from my mistakes and this is one of those times,” she added. “Please know that my intention is always pure, and in this case, it was a mistake. I’m sorry.”

In the since deleted Instagram story clip, Kardashian — who went as Pamela Anderson — called partygoers who didn’t know what her costume was “r******d.”

“Nobody knew who we were,” the reality star shared, later explaining that some of the guests were “too f–king young” to figure it out, according to E! News. “Nobody knows who I am,” she shared with her former assistant Stephanie Shepherd. “Yeah! R******d.”

The backlash against Kardashian for using the word was quick.

“@KimKardashian using the R word on her IG story from yesterday is disgusting. And I really liked her. Watched, followed, bought shit, spent like 3 grand on her game. My brother is an ANGEL sent from Heaven and if you use it generally, you use it ALL THE TIME. Done,” one person wrote.

Another added, “It’s 2018, we don’t say the r word anymore.”

As previously reported, the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star wasn’t the only celebrity who issued an apology this week to the special needs community. On Monday, U.S. Olympian Shaun White said he was “sorry for being insensitive” with his costume after dressing up as “Simple Jack” to a Halloween party. The outfit was inspired by the character with a disability that actor Ben Stiller played in “Tropic Thunder” in 2008.

“I owe everyone in the Special Olympics community an apology for my poor choice of Halloween costume the other night,” the 32-year-old Olympic gold medalist tweeted following the backlash he received after he shared a picture on Instagram in the outfit. “It was a last-minute decision. It was the wrong one. The Special Olympics were right to call me out on it. They do great work supporting so many tremendous athletes and I am sorry for being insensitive. Lesson learned.”