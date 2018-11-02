Mark Levin Says Trump Receives Way Too Much Flak Compared To Other Presidents

Fox News host Mark Levin went on a rant Thursday night comparing President Donald Trump’s actions that are ridiculed by the media to the actions of previous presidents.

WATCH:

“They consider those of us who support this president and support an American agenda as Nazis, they referred to us as racists, as white supremacists. Every time there’s some horrific event they try to pin it on us, pin it on our president,” Levin began.

“Obama opens an embassy in Cuba. A genocidal police state. He is celebrated. Donald Trump moves our embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel and he’s attacked by fools like Steve Schmidt over on MSNBC,” he continued.

“Now let’s talk about immigration briefly. Dwight Eisenhower, he’s not considered a white supremacist, is he? He’s not considered a racist, is he? Dwight Eisenhower when he became President of the United States, he created a program called operation wetback,” Levin added. “That’s not me. That was him. Operation wetback, what was that? He ordered the military to roundup 1.3 million illegal aliens and deport them.”

“The press says Donald Trump is threatening freedom of the press. How so? By calling them out? By challenging them? By exposing them? John Adams, one of our greatest founders, put in place the sedition act. He actually put some newspapers out of business and put journalists in prison,” Levin said.

Trump’s relationship with the media has been tumultuous over the first two years of his presidency. He regularly refers to the media in general as the “Enemy of the People” and specific media outlets as “fake news.” (RELATED: CNN Anchor Compares Trump To Hitler While Her Boss Buys Obama Photos)

“Abraham Lincoln put out an executive order. They shut down almost 300 newspapers and put the journalists and editors in prison,” he concluded. “Donald Trump has not done anything like this. He is not rounding up legal immigrants who are in this country by the hundreds of thousands, he’s not shutting down newspapers, putting journalists in prison. Yet they refer to him as Hitler and as Stalin.”

Follow Mike on Twitter