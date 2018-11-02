Michael Moore Tells Angry White Men To ‘Give It Up’ And Let Women Take Over

Michael Moore said on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Thursday that angry white male high school graduates should just give up politically because they’ve been running the show “for the last 10,000 years.”

“They are fanatical about this because they know their time is up,” Moore said of white men. “So if I could just speak to my fellow angry white American guys who are semi-uneducated like me, ‘dudes give it up. We’ve been running the show for 10,000 years.'”

Moore went on to tell men to “take a break” and “let the majority gender run the show.” (RELATED: Michael Moore Plans To Move To Canada If New Film Explodes)

Moore appeared on the show to promote his new film, “Fahrenheit 11/9,” which did not do well at the box office when it was released in late September. Moore has an extensive history of making bombastic political statements regarding foreign policy, immigration, and the environment. This fall, he warned that President Donald Trump could take over the country and be the last president of the United States.

Moore also called on Democrats to further “rev up” their political rhetoric as a means to win the midterm elections in an appearance on MSNBC. Host Christ Hayes asked, “You hear people talking about people need to tamp down the rhetoric on both sides, you hear that a lot, and unity. We need more unity. What do you think about that?”

Moore responded with a laugh, saying, “Well no, first of all, our side needs to rev it up, and we need to fight for these things that we feel strongly about.”

