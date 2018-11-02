Pete Davidson Backs Off ‘SNL’ Skit About Ariana Grande Split After She Gets Upset

Pete Davidson has decided to back off a skit on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend that reportedly makes a reference to his recent split from Ariana Grande.

Sources close to the 24-year-old comedian shared with TMZ Friday, that he will not go through with a planned bit on the show about the couple’s decision recently to call off their engagement because they made an agreement to remain quiet and not talk about it publicly. (RELATED: One Of The Most Famous Musicians On Planet Dead From Apparent Overdose. Here’s What We Know)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Sep 29, 2018 at 10:10am PDT

The comments come after Davidson said he learned that the 25-year-old singer was upset and felt betrayed by him after he reportedly made a joke about their relationship at a charity event last week. Then a promo Thursday for the upcoming “SNL” aired–with Davidson asking musical guest Maggie Rogers if she wanted to get married–reportedly only made things worse.

In the clip, Davidson said, “Hey Maggie, I’m Pete. You wanna get married?”

Rogers responded, “No” and the “SNL” star replied “O for three.”

Grande immediately took to social media and tweeted, “For somebody who claims to hate relevancy [you] sure love clinging to it huh. thank [you]. next.” The tweets have since been deleted.

An insider told E! News, that the “Side To Side” singer was “really hurt” by the clip.

“She wasn’t amused by Pete’s jokes at all,” the source shared. “They made an agreement that they would not address their relationship or discuss it after they split up. He violated that agreement and it really hurt her. She knew he would see her tweet.”

“Pete is having a hard time with the breakup and making jokes his way of dealing with it,” the source added. “Ariana hopes that he will have enough respect to not do it again.”

The pair starting dating in June and soon after announced that they were engaged. Then last month, reports surfaced that the two had been having trouble connecting for weeks and the relationship was over.