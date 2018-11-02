HBO Responds To Trump’s Iran Tweet

Your first name

Hollywood feuds with President Donald Trump are nothing new.

The entertainment industry hates Trump, and the president has always returned the favor.

This feud was renewed on Friday after Trump tweeted out a personalized meme from HBO’s “Game Of Thrones.”(RELATED: Caitlyn Jenner Has A Message For President Trump. Here’s What She Said)

Well, HBO did not take kindly to Trump borrowing a famous meme from one of their most popular shows, and they made that clear in a tweet released on Friday afternoon.

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — HBO (@HBO) November 2, 2018

Ouch. Trump’s meme referred to the sanctions that the Trump administration will reinstate on Iran on Monday after backing out of the Iran deal in May.

Like many celebrities, the cast of “Game Of Thrones,” has previously denounced Trump.

Will the president tweet back?

Stay tuned.

Follow William Davis on Twitter