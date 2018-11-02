The Red Sox Left A Massive Tip At A Club After Winning The World Series. Here’s How Much It Was 

The Boston Red Sox are continuing their victory tour in an epic fashion.

The 2018 World Series champions reportedly hit a ritzy club in Los Angeles called the Nightingale Plaza on Sunday night where they partied the night away and made a few comments about President Donald Trump. (RELATED: The Only Thing This Boston Red Sox Pitcher Is More Excited About Is Meeting President Trump)

The hard-partying champs bought 169 bottles of champagne and left a $195,000 tip during their one night in the club, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram Bringing it to the parquet A post shared by Boston Red Sox (@redsox) on Nov 1, 2018 at 6:24pm PDT

The total bill ended up totaling around $300,000 when all was said and done.

Here’s how it broke down, according to TMZ:

48 bottles of Dom. 43 bottles of Ace of Spades. 60 bottles of Moet. 5 bottles of Veuve. 12 bottles of Perrier-Jouet. And, a bottle of Cristal for good measure. On top of that, the guys also got bottles of Don Julio, Belvedere vodka, 11 bottles of Jameson and 17 bottles of Jack Daniels.

The biggest question that remains to be seen is whether the team will hit the White House. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who is Puerto Rican by birth, hinted at his decision on Thursday.

“Like I said before, and I know the headlines don’t show it, I say I respect the President of the United States. And I know he helps our country (Puerto Rico),” Cora said, via Mass Live. “So whenever we have to make the decision we’ll make it. And it’s going to be respected.”

