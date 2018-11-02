Run Hillary, Run!! (Again)
Hillary Clinton has not entirely dismissed the idea of running for president again after losing to Donald Trump in 2016.
When asked if she was going to run for president another time, Clinton at first said no, then paused and answered, “Well, I’d like to be president.”
“I’m not going to even think about it until we get through this Nov. 6 election — about what’s going to happen after that,” she said when asked again. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)
