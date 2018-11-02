Public School Teachers Denounced For Dressing Up As Mexicans, Trump’s Wall For Halloween

Schoolteachers in Idaho are in trouble after dressing in politically charged costumes for Halloween.

Photos surfaced on Facebook of staff at an elementary school in Middleton, Idaho, dressing as Mexicans and President Trump’s proposed border wall along with the saying, “Make America Great Again,” and waving American flags.

Parents flagged the post as being potentially insensitive to some of the students and the local DACA group reported the photos saying they were “extremely disheartening.”

The caption on the photos reads, “It was a great day to be a Heights Hawk! We celebrated our RESPECT character winners, single and double marathon runners.”

Superintendent Josh Middleton posted a video on the district’s Facebook page on Friday morning denouncing the costumes, which were worn by staff at Middleton Heights Elementary School. He said he offers his “sincerest and deepest apologies” to the families and patrons of the district. “We are better than this,” he said in the Facebook Live video. “We embrace all students. We have a responsibility to teach and reach all students — period.”

The superintendent of the school district is facing backlash online for the costumes and has disavowed the actions of the teachers. According to reporting by the Idaho Statesman:

District administrators are in the process of investigating the incident, according to the report.

