This Popular KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Over $70 Off Today

If you are interested in what happens to be the a household stand mixer from the premier stand mixer brand, then it behooves you to know that KitchenAid’s bestselling KL26M1XER is $70 off today. It usually costs nearly $280, so a discount of that size means it is 25 percent off.

KitchenAid KL26M1XER Professional 6-Qt. Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer – Empire Red on sale for $2o9

There’s a reason this stand mixer is the #1 bestselling household stand mixer. Seventy percent of the 580+ customers who’ve reviewed it gave it a perfect 5 out of 5 stars. And I’d trust KitchenAid with my life. (That is, if my life had to be decided by the best kitchen appliances). It is also worth nothing that “for even more versatility, the power hub fits optional attachments from food grinders to pasta makers and more.”

