Trump Responds With Four Words After Hearing Alec Baldwin Was Arrested

Benny Johnson | Reporter At Large

President Donald Trump had four words Friday for the recently arrested Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin, who plays Trump on Saturday Night Live, was arrested Friday after allegedly punching a man over a parking spot in the West Village area of Manhattan. Baldwin, 60, has an arrest history over anger management issues and assault.

Departing the White House, Trump told a reporter who asked about the Baldwin arrest, “I wish him luck.”

The actor has had run-ins with the law over his explosive temper in the past.

Real Estate tycoon Donald Trump, wife Melania Trump, and Actor Alec Baldwin (R) arrive at the NBC/Universal Golden Globe After Party held at the Beverly Hilton on January 15, 2007 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In 2014, Baldwin cursed at police officers and was charged with disorderly conduct. In 2013, Baldwin shoved a reporter outside his home while shouting “You don’t want to get hurt, do you?”

Trump said Baldwin had a “dying mediocre career” in a tweet sent at the actor in the Spring.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!

