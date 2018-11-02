Trump Responds With Four Words After Hearing Alec Baldwin Was Arrested

Your first name

President Donald Trump had four words Friday for the recently arrested Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin, who plays Trump on Saturday Night Live, was arrested Friday after allegedly punching a man over a parking spot in the West Village area of Manhattan. Baldwin, 60, has an arrest history over anger management issues and assault.

Departing the White House, Trump told a reporter who asked about the Baldwin arrest, “I wish him luck.”

The actor has had run-ins with the law over his explosive temper in the past.

In 2014, Baldwin cursed at police officers and was charged with disorderly conduct. In 2013, Baldwin shoved a reporter outside his home while shouting “You don’t want to get hurt, do you?”

Trump said Baldwin had a “dying mediocre career” in a tweet sent at the actor in the Spring.