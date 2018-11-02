Victor Cruz Trashes Eli Manning — Despite Being His Former Teammate [WATCH]

Chicago Bears star Victor Cruz has some choice words for Eli Manning, and they’re not exactly pleasant.

The 31-year-old wide receiver, who won a Super Bowl with Manning in 2011, told TMZ Sports that benching Eli Manning isn’t exactly a bad idea. (RELATED: The Giants Locker Room Is Reportedly Split Over The Whole Eli Manning Situation)

“Odell [Beckham Jr.] can’t perform because the quarterback is not performing,” he said. “So they should bench the quarterback. I mean, if it was any other quarterback, he would’ve already been replaced. At this point, give someone else the opportunity.”

Cruz also suggested that since Eli has won several Super Bowls, Giants management may be reluctant to bench him.

“I wouldn’t put him at that legendary status,” Cruz said. “The writing’s on the wall, when you see those skills kind of deteriorate, then you end up replacing him.”

One thing’s for sure though, as a fellow wide receiver, Cruz is sympathetic to Odell’s situation in New York.

That’s something we can probably all get behind.

