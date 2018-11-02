You Might Not Know It But Now Is The Best Time To Buy Patio Furniture

With winter coming, you may not be thinking right now about places to store things in your backyard. But today is actually the perfect day to do so, given the one-day-only deal on Suncast deck boxes and patio furniture.

A baker’s dozen worth of items are on sale, as much as 51 percent off. Check them all out here, or see a few below:

Suncast DBW9200 Mocha Resin Wicker Deck Box, 99-Gallon on sale for $73.99

Suncast FS4423 Outdoor Screen Enclosure on sale for $58.99

Suncast DB10300 Patio Storage Box on sale for $60.99

Have a suggestion for a cool product or great deal that you think Daily Caller readers need to know about? Email the Daily Dealer at dealer@dailycaller.com.

Follow The Daily Dealer on Twitter and Facebook

Follow Jack on Twitter

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.