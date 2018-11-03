Donald Trump Jr Posts Ad CNN ‘Refused To Run’ — Network Doubles-Down On ‘Racist’ Claim

Donald Trump Jr. hammered CNN Saturday morning by posting a campaign ad the network “refused to run,” featuring unrepentant cop killer Luis Bracamontes.

“CNN refused to run this ad,” Trump Jr. tweeted. “I guess they only run fake news and won’t talk about real threats that don’t suit their agenda. Enjoy. Remember this on Tuesday.”

CNN refused to run this ad… I guess they only run fake news and won’t talk about real threats that don’t suit their agenda. Enjoy. Remember this on Tuesday. #vote #voterepublican pic.twitter.com/VyMm7GhPLX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2018

The ad, also posted by the president earlier this week, links Bracamontes, who returned to the United States after being deported and killed two police officers in 2014, with the approaching migrant caravan.

“I wish I had killed more of the motherf**kers,” Bracamontes reportedly told the jury before receiving the death penalty for his crimes. “I will break out soon and I will kill more, kill whoever gets in front of me … There’s no need for a fucking trial.” (RELATED: Tucker Asked Jorge Ramos How Many Caravan Migrants He Planned To Take In — Things Got Awkward Fast)

A few hours later, CNN responded to Trump Jr.’s tweet by calling the ad “racist” and stating that the network declined an “opportunity to be paid” to run a version of the ad.

CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist. When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined. Those are the facts. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 3, 2018

“CNN has made it abundantly clear in its editorial coverage that this ad is racist,” CNN wrote. “When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined. Those are the facts.”

Follow Scott on Facebook and Twitter.