Jane Fonda Tells Women To ‘See The Parallels’ Between Trump And Hitler

Actress and environmental activist Jane Fonda vilified President Donald Trump Thursday, comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fonda was at the Women’s Media Awards In New York City when she referred to Trump’s recent attacks on the establishment media as indicative of “parallels” between the Trump administration and the Third Reich.

Fonda said that means it has “never been more important” to vote in next week’s midterm elections. (RELATED: Jane Fonda Wants People To Vote In Midterms Since US Is In ‘Existential Crisis’)

“If you’ve read anything about the rise of the Third Reich and Adolf Hitler, you will see the parallels,” Fonda said. “Attacking the media is the first step in the move towards fascism. The cornerstone to democracy is an independent, democratic media.” (RELATED: Jane Fonda ‘So Disappointed’ With Justin Trudeau)

Fonda also noted that “civility” in politics is vanishing, saying, “And we don’t have to take it anymore. Voting is the way to stop it. Everybody has to vote.”

Gloria Steinem, who also spoke at the event, was concerned about America’s supposed failing democracy, telling the crowd that she was particularly upset by the confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh after a series of sexual misconduct allegations almost derailed his nomination. One of his accusers has admitted she never even knew Kavanaugh.

Steinem declared that she would ignore any Supreme Court rulings that she does not agree with.

“Even if the Supreme Court were to make terribly unfair rulings, if you remember, Martin Luther King said it’s our obligation to disobey unjust laws,” she told the Hollywood Reporter. “We’re not going to obey them.”

Follow David on Twitter