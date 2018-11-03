Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW]

It’s Kendall Jenner’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of the 23-year-old Victoria's Secret model's day, we scoured the internet and found her hottest looks on the red carpet and stage to date.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star spent the last decade growing up in front of the world on her family's reality TV show. The exposure allowed her to use that fame to generate a huge following on social media, making her one of the world's biggest models in the fashion world today.

Last year the lingerie model managed to unseat legendary fashion model Gisele Bundchen as the world's highest-paid model. Up until that point, Bundchen held the title for 15 years straight, according to Forbes.

Recently, she made headlines after shoe designer Brian Atwood let the cat out of the bag, so to speak, and shared a picture on his Instagram revealing that Jenner would be returning to the catwalk in New York City for the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, after missing it last year in Shanghai, China, due to an existing contract with another lingerie company.

Her and her sisters dressed up as Victoria's Secret angels for Halloween this year and went out in little more than their underwear and feather wings.

Here’s to hoping the next year is just as jaw-dropping as the last ones. Happy Birthday, Kendall!