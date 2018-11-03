Rep. Matt Gaetz Goes On CNN And Burns Shepard Smith’s Caravan Analysis — ‘He Doesn’t Get the Intel Briefings I Do’

GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz on Saturday disputed Fox News host Shepard Smith’s contention that there’s “nothing at all to worry about” regarding the coming migrant caravan.

WATCH:

During a back-and-forth discussion on the caravan topic, CNN host Ana Cabrera brought up Smith’s words on the rival network to contend that “even Fox News has pushed back” on the “fears” that President Trump has brought up about the caravan.

“There is no invasion,” Smith said during his Fox News show. “No one’s coming to get you. There’s nothing at all to worry about. When they did this to us, got us all riled up in April, the result was 14 arrests. We’re America. We can handle it.”

“Is he wrong?” asked Cabrera.

“Yeah, I think he is,” Gaetz responded. “Shep Smith doesn’t get the same intelligence briefings that I do, that indicate that there are special interest aliens who at times take advantage of the porous border. We have seen circumstances where Africans, middle easterners who we have been paying close attention to as a consequence of some of the training that they’ve been involved in. They understand and know that one of the easiest ways to get in our country is to cross illegally on that border, and so I do think that it’s important for us.”

“I don’t have to win the argument that everybody in the caravan is dangerous,” Gaetz added later. “I just have to win the argument that somebody in the caravan is dangerous or could be dangerous, because if they are coming here to do harm to Americans, I don’t care if it’s one of them, 10 of them, or 1,000 of them, I don’t want them coming here disrespecting our borders.” (RELATED: Tucker Asked Jorge Ramos How Many Caravan Migrants He Planned To Take In — Things Got Awkward Fast)

