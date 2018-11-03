Trump Rails Against Kavanaugh Accuser Who Admitted To Lying

President Donald Trump tweeted early Saturday morning expressing his outrage over the fact that a woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh of rape in October admitted to making up the entire story.

A vicious accuser of Justice Kavanough has just admitted that she was lying, her story was totally made up, or FAKE! Can you imagine if he didn’t become a Justice of the Supreme Court because of her disgusting False Statements. What about the others? Where are the Dems on this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2018



“A vicious accuser of Justice [Kavanaugh] has just admitted that she was lying, her story was totally made up, or FAKE!” Trump tweeted. “Can you imagine if he didn’t become a Justice of the Supreme Court because of her disgusting False Statements. What about the others? Where are the Dems on this?”

His tweet came after Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley referred the woman to the FBI and Department of Justice for an investigation after she admitted to making the false allegation.

Judy Munro-Leighton admitted Thursday that she falsely claimed to be the author of an anonymous letter sent to California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris back in September. (RELATED: Nine Times The Media Pushed Disinformation About Kavanaugh)

Munro-Leighton said that she “just wanted to get attention” for her “ploy.”

The letter claimed that Kavanaugh and a friend had raped the woman in the back of a car but provided few other details.

Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court on October 6, after three different women came forward and accused him of sexual misconduct. Kavanaugh denied all of the accusations.

Munro-Leighton is the fourth person Grassley has requested the FBI and DOJ investigate for making false claims. Two of those accusers were Julie Swetnick, who said Kavanaugh participated in drugging and gang-raping women during his time in high school, and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti.

Grassley also referred one man for investigation who claimed in a letter to Rhode Island Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse that he witnessed Kavanaugh raping a woman in the 1980s. (RELATED: Brett Kavanaugh Accuser’s Story Is Full Of Holes)

