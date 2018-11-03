YouTuber Blames YouTube, WSJ For $26k In Canceled Donations To St. Jude Children’s Hospital

YouTuber Ethan Ralph accused The Wall Street Journal of sabotaging a fundraiser he held in September to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

On September 29, the host of the popular YouTube show #Killstream utilized a new YouTube feature called “Super Chat” to fundraise for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. The show, said to focus largely on free speech absolutism and “drama, news, and politics,” raised a total of $26,000 for the charity to support children battling cancer, according to Ralph.

The Super Chat feature, introduced last year, allows users to pay for their comments to be specially featured during live streams. Paid comments get pinned to the top of the chat stream, which is often quickly updating with comments that may not be read otherwise. More money means more time at the top of the stream.

Ralph said he was contacted Wednesday evening, over a month after his #Healstream fundraising event, by WSJ reporter Yoree Koh. Koh allegedly informed him that she was working on a story “about how alt-right personalities have utilized YouTube’s Super Chat function,” and told Ralph that she would be “mentioning” instances of Ralph’s viewers attempting to promote anti-Semitic rhetoric through the Super Chat function on multiple of his past streams.

On Friday, Ralph reported that donors were receiving notification from YouTube that their donations from over a month prior had been refunded by St. Jude’s. Ralph asserted that the refunds were issued “due to pressure from The Wall Street Journal.” Though no article had yet been published, Ralph started the hashtag campaign #WSJKillsKids, noting the likely connection between the timing of article and refund of old donations.

YouTube originally responded to the reported comments by revoking Super Chat capabilities for Ralph’s channel and taking individual episodes of the show, but later went further. The company confirmed Friday evening that they had permanently removed Ralph from the platform.

Koh’s original email to Ralph listed her deadline as 10 p.m. Thursday night, but the article was not published until late Friday evening. The published piece focused largely on Ralph and the events that unfolded after Koh contacted him, including returned donations and the removal of Ralph’s channel from YouTube. Koh reported that when she contacted St. Jude’s “earlier in the week,” she was informed that the organization “was aware of the chats and was making arrangements to reverse any donations.”

“We had no intention of receiving or accepting any of the funds associated with the live stream,” a St. Jude’s spokesperson told WSJ Friday.

In his Friday night live stream, which was hosted on an alternative website, Ralph said that he “didn’t believe” that St. Jude’s had plans to return the money before being contacted by WSJ.

Koh did not respond to request for comment.