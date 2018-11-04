Alabama Destroys LSU. The Highlights Are Incredible [VIDEO]

Alabama destroyed LSU Saturday night to the tune of 29-0.

I had been waiting for this game more than anything else in the past couple weeks. It was supposed to be the best college matchup of the year so far. Everybody was talking about how the only team capable of beating the Tide was the Tigers from Baton Rouge.

Well, it turns out, the Tigers took the beating of a lifetime thanks to Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of Nick Saban’s squad.

I rolled into a Washington, D.C. bar with some friends and everybody was talking about what would happen. Within a matter of minutes of the game starting it was clear Alabama was simply on a different level. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Find Out Where Your Team Ranks)

Yes, the third-ranked team in America was lightyears behind Alabama. The term I kept hearing thrown around for Tua was “video game character.” He was out there slicing and dicing like it was “NCAA Football 14.”

I honestly was at a loss for words watching the Tide’s offense move the ball and their defense just absolutely stifle the Tigers. The scary thing for the rest of the country is that LSU is a really good football team. I mean, they are without a doubt a top-10 team. Yet, they couldn’t even keep it close with Tua and Alabama.

I don’t really know what to see past that. We spent weeks preparing for this game, and Alabama crushed LSU before the Tigers even realized what had happened. Those of us hoping for a close game were sorely disappointed.

At least the beer was cold at the bar.

