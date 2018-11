Former ESPN Pundit Trolls Elizabeth Warren

Your first name

Former ESPN play-by-play commentator Brent Musberger took a shot at Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren in a tweet on Saturday, referring to Native Americans in the crowd at a Trump rally as Warren’s “relatives.”

Elizabeth Warren’s “relatives” backing Trump in Montana! pic.twitter.com/JbkqdkbW1s — Brent Musburger (@brentmusburger) November 3, 2018

Warren has come under controversy for embellishing and even fabricating her Native American “heritage.” (RELATED: Jon Tester Dismisses Elizabeth Warren’s Native American Claim)

Musberger is one of the most famous broadcasters in American sports history, and he’s no stranger to controversy himself. Musberger worked for CBS Sports from 1973-1990 and then ESPN from 1990 until 2017.

Musberger’s career at ESPN started to teeter after discernibly ogling Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron’s girlfriend Katherine Webb during the Crimson Tide’s 2013 National Championship game against Notre Dame.

Following the incident, Musberger took a reduced role at ESPN before finally leaving the network in early 2017.

Musberger is now the lead sports anchor for Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSIN), a sports gambling network that he founded after leaving ESPN.

