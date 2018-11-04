CNN White House Correspondent: Blue Wave ‘Not Guaranteed’

CNN Senior White House Correspondent Jeff Zeleny had some words of caution for over-confident Democrats like Nancy Pelosi on Sunday — “stop thinking” about a blue wave, because it may not happen.

WATCH:

“It’s completely on the edge,” said Zeleny, responding to talk of a generic ballot that only has Democrats with a 7-point advantage.

Zeleny noted that “a lot of people are surprised” by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s “confidence.”

“It could motivate Democrats but could also make them complacent,” he said.

“‘[Pelosi] is already looking forward to the chance of being speaker again, but hold on — there’s an election to happen,” Zeleny cautioned. “But, I look at places in the middle of the country in those new Trump states. Look at Iowa, look at Michigan, look at Wisconsin. A couple races I’ll be watching on Tuesday are the Iowa races … If Democrats win both of those, it seems very difficult for Republicans to hold the majority.” (RELATED: VIDEO: Ann Coulter Explains How President Trump And The GOP Can Prevent A ‘Blue Tsunami’)

“But you know the idea of a blue wave, stop thinking about that. I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” Zeleny said before responding to pushback by adding, “It’s not guaranteed.”

