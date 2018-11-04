GOP Candidate Dan Crenshaw Responds After ‘SNL’ Mocks Him For Losing Eye In Afghanistan

Peter Hasson | Reporter

Texas Republican congressional candidate and former Navy SEAL Dan Crenshaw issued a response after “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson mocked him for losing an eye while serving in Afghanistan.

“Good rule in life: I try hard not to offend; I try harder not to be offended. That being said, I hope recognizes that vets don’t deserve to see their wounds used as punchlines for bad jokes,” Crenshaw posted to Twitter on Sunday.

Davidson compared Crenshaw to “a hit-man in a porno movie” for wearing an eyepatch and laughed off Crenshaw’s wound, the result of an improvised explosive device (IED).

“You may be surprised to hear he’s a congressional candidate for Texas and not a hit-man in a porno movie,” Davidson said, breaking into a laugh. “I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever,” the comedian said, continuing to laugh.

Crenshaw detailed the attack that cost him his eye in an interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation in March.

“One of our Afghan interpreters stepped on a pressure plate right in front of me,” he said. “About 15 pounds of explosives dismembered him right in front of my face. It blinded me, shattered me and knocked me over.” (RELATED: He Spoofed ‘Angry Kavanaugh’ On ‘SNL,’ But Here’s How Matt Damon Said He’d Handle Accusations) 

“I woke up about five days later,” Crenshaw continued. “They took some time to stabilize me in Afghanistan and do the surgery to remove my right eye. I woke up without a right eye and blind in the left. They had little faith I would see again, but the fact they said there was a chance … I really believed I would see again.”

