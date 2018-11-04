Celebrate Josie Canseco’s Birthday With Her Most Stunning Photos [SLIDESHOW]

November 5 is Josie Canseco’s birthday.

The Cuban-American beauty is an aspiring model and beauty icon, with over 360,000 followers on Instagram.

Canseco is best known for being the baseball legend Jose Canesco’s daughter. She was recently named the “modeling world’s new ‘it’ girl” by Spanish-American magazine Hola! USA, and for good reason.

No stranger to the sports and entertainment world, Canseco grew up in the California spotlight. She’s been spotted out partying with rapper Drake and has modeled for Love, Teen Vogue, and Playboy all before she turned 21 years old.

Although Josie Canseco only turns 23 years old today, she has already packed in a pretty substantial career in the fashion and modeling world. She’s signed on with Next modeling agency and has been training around the clock to be one of Victoria’s Secret’s newest models. This year will be the first year Canseco walks in the company’s fashion show.

We think she’ll be pretty good at it. Check out some of her best photos below.