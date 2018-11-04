Kanye West Writes Massive Check For Democratic Candidate

Kanye West wrote a six-figure check for Democratic Chicago mayoral candidate Amara Enyia just less than a week after he said he was “distancing” himself “from politics.”

The rapper and designer, donated $126,460 to Enyia’s campaign, who is trying replace Mayor Rahm Emanuel in the 2019 February election. Emanuel announced on Sept. 4 that he would not be running again. West previously donated $74,000 to Enyia’s campaign and also showed up at a campaign event for Enyia on Oct. 23 in Chicago.

Kanye West departed Amara Enyia’s campaign event after about 5 minutes, before it ended. He did not speak, but was here for the photo opp. pic.twitter.com/lrhwX3RHYz — Bill Ruthhart (@BillRuthhart) October 23, 2018

West announced he was jumping out of the political world in a tweet Tuesday, saying he will completely focus on being creative. Just weeks before, West was in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump, thanking him for his work while wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. West has been a vocal supporter of Trump for over a year. (RELATED: Kanye West: ‘My Eyes Are Now Wide Open…I Am Distancing Myself From Politics’)

My eyes are now wide open and now realize I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!! — ye (@kanyewest) October 30, 2018

“Celebrity endorsements are great, but in my view they have to be tied to something of substance,” Enyia told the Chicago Tribune after the October campaign event. “And the specific conversation was warranted with Kanye, to make sure there was alignment on the policy platform and issues I’ve advocated for.”

“So we definitely had a conversation, and when we talk about what Chicago needs and what it will take to get us there, he sees this campaign as a vital part of that, and that is what prompted him to support us and get over this financial barrier we have had,” Enyia added.

West has not yet publicly said why he is supporting Enyia for mayor of his hometown city.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.