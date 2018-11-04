‘Nazi’s Weren’t Socialists’ Says SJW History Major Arrested For Throwing Milk At Conservatives

Social justice warrior and history major Shelby Shoup was arrested for throwing chocolate milk at a fellow student and College Republican tabling at Florida State University while saying “nazis weren’t socialists.”

She has been charged with battery. Check out our latest live read video, where DCNF reporters comment on her assault and campus craziness in the viral video. (RELATED: MAGA Hats Vs. Swastikas: Which Is Worse? We Asked And They Compared Trump To Hitler)