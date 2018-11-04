Rihanna Is Furious That Trump Is Playing Her Music At His Rally

WaPo‘s White House Bureau Chief Philip Rucker hit the celebrity jackpot on Sunday when he informed Rihanna that one of her songs was heard blaring at a President Trump rally in Chattanooga.

It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics. Currently, Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop the Music” is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) November 4, 2018

The famous singer, who has endorsed Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, replied, “Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!”

WaPo‘s national security reporter John Hudson gave Rucker a plug, saying, “In other news, Rihanna and @PhilipRucker are on a first name basis.”

MSNBC’s Kendall Breitman got tongue-tied over Rucker’s good fortune: “I CAN’T EVEN FORM WORDS @PhilipRucker aka “Philip” as Rihanna calls you #firstnamebasis.”

Rucker remarked on Rihanna’s tweet.

“Rihanna serves notice about Trump playing her music,” he wrote.

Billboard Magazine reported that Rihanna had “shut down” the use of her music, but the piece doesn’t say she has made any formal legal gestures toward doing so.