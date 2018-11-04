Former First Overall NFL Draft Pick Gets Cut. He Made A Disgusting Amount Of Money

The Arizona Cardinals cut Sam Bradford Saturday, and the former first overall pick has cashed in huge during his career.

Bradford has made more than $120 million, despite the fact he never won a playoff game or appeared in the Pro Bowl.

I have Sam Bradford’s career earnings through today at $127,500,000. That’s for 83 games with 103 touchdowns & 61 interceptions. His teams went 34-48-1 in those games. pic.twitter.com/08utNrinUz — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 3, 2018

Cardinals wound up paying QB Sam Bradford a $10 million signing bonus, about $2.5 million in base salary and another $1 million in playtime bonuses – a total of $13.5 million for playing three games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 3, 2018

Sam Bradford got paid $20 million to throw 80 passes this season. That is $250,000 per pass Sam Bradford has made $130 million and has never made a Pro Bowl Sam Bradford is the NFL Finesse https://t.co/jxyXN1O0FB — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 3, 2018

I have nothing to say about this other than I’m sure Bradford is laughing all the way to the bank. He convinced team after team to pay him massive amounts of money, and never did anything at all to prove he earned or deserved it. (RELATED: Remember NFL QB Sam Bradford? He’s Owed A Sickening Amount Of Money To Not Play)

Imagine being so bad at your job you get cut after three games, and the team still paid you more than $10 million. That’s the life to be living.

I’m sure Bradford can use some of his $100 bills to wipe away his tears now that he’s on the unemployment line. How will he ever be able to eat again?

Bradford was supposed to be the savior for the Rams when they drafted him first overall coming out of Oklahoma. Obviously, that never happened and his career never materialized the way many thought it would.

Oh well, I’m sure he doesn’t regret a single thing about getting paid fat stacks of cash. Welcome to life as an NFL quarterback.

